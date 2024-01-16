2024 Emmy Awards Winners

The much delayed 75th Emmy Awards were finally held last night at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, after a series of postponements due the Hollywood strikes.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, saw series The Bear and Succession win six Emmys each, including Outstanding Series (Comedy and Drama respectively); while series Beef took home five awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear and Kieran Culkin in the Drama category for Succession. Quinta Brunson won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary and Sarah Snook in a Drama Series for Succession.

The complete list of winners is available here.