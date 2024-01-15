Xilam Inks Raft of Deals

French animation studio Xilam Animation has secured a wave of global broadcasters for its titles Zig & Sharko and Karate Sheep, including new partners and renewals for both of the slapstick comedy series.

Commissioned by French broadcaster Gulli, non-dialog slapstick comedy series Zig & Sharko has been licensed to K+ Vietnam, Media Prima Malaysia for the first seasons, alongside renewals by Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery (Africa and Italy), Viacom 18 (India), ERT (Greece), and RTL (Hungary).

Following pre-sales to VRT Belgium, Warner Bros Discovery (Italy), DeAgostini (Italy) and Viacom 18 (India), season 4 has also been sold to Warner Bros Discovery (France, Africa), DR (Denmark), NRK Super (Norway), Markiza (Slovakia), and ERT (Greece).

Xilam has also brought on new partners for CG animated slapstick comedy series Karate Sheep, with Warner Bros Discovery (Italy), Sony (India), Youku (China), Nova (Czech Republic), and Etisalat (United Arab Emirates) boarding the series. Co-commissioned by Super RTL in Germany with Netflix, the series premiered on Super RTL in late 2022. Xilam holds second-window global linear TV distribution and merchandising rights for Karate Sheep.