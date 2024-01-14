Off The Fence, Harder Than You Think Unveil Partnership

Off The Fence has been appointed to find partners for the next four projects from Harder Than You Think’s ‘Rising Phoenix Universe’ — a catalog of content that charts the story of the Paralympic Games. OTF will also co-produce additional content commissioned outside of these core projects.

The ‘Rising Phoenix Universe’ was born out of the success of Harder Than You Think’s debut film Rising Phoenix, a four-time nominated and double Emmy winning feature documentary about the history of the Paralympic Movement.

Under the deal, OTF will oversee the distribution strategy for all Rising Phoenix productions: Road To Tokyo (2022) and Paris 2024: A New Revolution w/t (2024). As part of the deal, OTF will act for Harder Than You Think on selling the rights to the 2025-2028 Road To LA, which will chart the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games and LA 2028 Paralympic Games.

In 2022, Harder Than You Think was granted worldwide exclusive rights by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to tell the story of the Paralympics through to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games. This deal gives HTYT worldwide exclusive access to the IPC’s archive for every edition of the Winter and Summer Paralympic Games to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games. The deal gives HTYT global AVoD, SVoD and TVoD rights and unique access, including field of play and trackside filming rights.