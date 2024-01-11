MediaHub Secures Deals for Omava Docs

MediaHub has licensed Omava’s documentaries Stop! Border Control and Metropoli Latam in Bosnia and CIS, in a pan-regional deal.

Stop! Border Control takes viewers on thrilling journeys, showcasing the daily challenges faced by those ensuring urban safety in the busiest border checkpoints of Latin America. Metropoli Latam delves into complex criminal activities and real human tragedies, providing a nuanced perspective on the complexities of modern society.

“We are excited to extend the global reach of Omava’s impactful documentaries, offering audiences in new territories a unique blend of real-life action and genuine narratives. We also have more upcoming deals in the pipeline for Europe that we’re very excited about,” said Elif Turna, Sales and Business Development manager for Europe and Americas at MediaHub.

Headquartered in Miami, Omava also has operations in Rome and Buenos Aires. Currently the prodco is shooting the latest Havana, Rome and Valencia editions of Stop! Border Control. Omava is behind popular series such as Airport Security, Metropoli, and Catch a Smuggler.