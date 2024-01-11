FilmBox Enhances Channel in Hungary

SPI International (a Canal+ company) has launched a new version of the FilmBox channel in Hungary, featuring an enhanced content selection, starting this month. This endeavor is further strengthened through a partnership with RTL Saleshouse, facilitating advertising sales and viewership measurement.

“We’re dedicated to enhancing FilmBox’s value proposition across key regions like Hungary, through individual feeds featuring enriched content selections. Our next goal was to find a partner who embodies the spirit of FilmBox and can collaborate effectively within SPI’s corporate structure. RTL Saleshouse fulfils these requirements, and I am excited to commence our collaboration,” commented Tamás Fülöp, Regional director of SPI International.

“The renewed FilmBox channel fits perfectly into our portfolio, and we are very proud to launch and build the advertising sales channel together,” said Zsófia Demeter, Ad Sales director, RTL Saleshouse.

SPI International has also recently unveiled new content acquisitions for FilmBox channels in Central and Eastern Europe, featuring titles from industry leaders like Paramount Global Content Distribution and Prorom.