Amuse Inks Raft of Animation Deals

Amuse Animation has sold a slate of animation series to TV Azteca and Guest Choice for Latin America, RTVC in the Canaries, and MBC for the Middle East and North Africa.

Mexican network TV Azteca acquired the rights for Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to Shark Academy, Miliki Family, RoboFuse, AnimaCars, Increditales, and Plum the Super Witch. The deal includes free TV rights for all series and FVoD and AVoD rights for a selection of episodes.

In the Dominican Republic, Guest Choice secured pay-TV rights for The Supers, Increditales, Miliki Family and Shark Academy, while MBC snapped up seasons 1 and 2 of The Supers, seasons 1 and 2 of RoboFuse, and seasons 1 and 2 of AnimaCars for free TV in the Middle East and North Africa.

Finally, the Canaries Public Service Broadcaster RTVC free TV channel has acquired Increditales, Miliki Family and Shark Academy for their children’s slot.