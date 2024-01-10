Woodcut Inks Raft of Factual Deals

U.K.-based indie distributor Woodcut International has secured multiple sales for its unscripted titles, covering factual, history and true crime content.

BBC Select has taken a package of over 20 hours of programming, which includes titles such as World War II: Women on the Frontline, A Royal Guide To…, (K)nox: The Rob Knox Story, The Man Who Took Shannon Matthews and Forgotten War Stories for the U.S. and Canada.

MagellanTV in the U.S. has acquired a package of 38 hours, including Football: A Brief History by Alfie Allen, The Underground Army, and Murder Casebook for its streaming platform, while Blue Ant Media picked up Murder Casebook for its FAST channel.

In Europe, Sweden’s SVT and Viasat World have taken World War II: Women on the Frontline; Italy’s La7 has picked up the first season of A Royal Guide To.. ; and streamer Dox TV (Hungary) has acquired a 58-hour package that features Surviving A Serial Killer, How I Caught The Killer, (K)nox: The Rob Knox Story and The Underground Army.

In the Middle East, Al Jazeera has acquired Forgotten War Stories.

Finally, the specialist arts streamer Marquee TV (US/U.K.) has picked up the filmed theatrical productions Touching the Void, and Wuthering Heights