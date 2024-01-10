Gang Storms Ecuador TV Station

Yesterday afternoon a group of heavily armed gang members stormed the headquarters of TC Television network, the largest public TV station in Guayaquil, Ecuador during a live broadcast. The station was taken off the air for 15 minutes. One cameraman was shot in the leg.

The assailants were members of the Los Tiguerones drug gang and, ultimately, the police took control of the station and arrested 13 people. The shocking scenes came amid a wave of outbreaks of violence in the country’s prisons.

According to Ecuador’s 36-year-old president (who took office last November), Daniel Noboa, the country is “mired in an internal armed conflict,” and 12 gangs will be classified as terrorist organizations. The president is reportedly planning to extradite criminals to the U.S.