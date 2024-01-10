Entertainment Oxygen Fest Platform Expands Partnerships

Film festival streaming platform Entertainment Oxygen has announced three new international festival partners: Soho London Independent Film Festival (January 25-28, 2024), Auroville Film Festival in India (January 22-28, 2024), and Utah International Film Festival (February 12-17, 2024).

Entertainment Oxygen’s CEO/founder Apple TungFong commented, “We’re delighted to add these three high caliber festival partners to our rapidly growing roster of global festivals. 2024 is poised to be an exciting year of expansion for Entertainment Oxygen with some important announcements coming soon.”

The platform offers its festival partners live event ticketing, schedule, film guides, pass management, virtual screenings, geoblocking/DRM software, self distribution/monetization, digital promotion, networking, centralized entertainment database, onsite voting, QR code scan capabilities, and sales data management.

With these new additions, the company currently boasts 37 festival partners.

Photo courtesy of Utah International Film Festival