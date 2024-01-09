Universal TV’s ‘The Irrational’ Debuts in Latin America

Starting on January 11, drama series The Irrational lands in Latin America on Universal TV to start a season of premieres in the detective fiction genre.

The series follows Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), a psychology professor who lends his skills to the FBI to solve complex cases and, at the same time, help unlock a mystery that is part of his painful past.

Based on the best-selling novel Predictably Irrational by behavioral economics professor and writer Dan Ariely, the procedural drama is written by Arika Lisanne Mittman (La Brea, Timeless).

In addition to Jesse L. Martin, the series also stars Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Chicago Fire) and Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track).

Episodes of The Irrational will be available the day after its premiere on Universal+.