Projects Selected for Berlinale Co-Production Mart

The 21st Berlinale Co-Production Market (February 17-21, 2024) has selected 34 film projects from 27 countries, out of 318 total submissions.

As part of the official project selection, 18 already partly financed feature film projects with budgets between 600,000 and five million euros will be presented by established international production companies. Among the award-winning directors represented are Kateryna Gornostai (Crystal Bear for Stop-Zemlia in 2021) and Antonio Lukich (Luxembourg, Luxembourg in Venice 2022) from Ukraine, Andrea Pallaoro from Italy, director and actor Mirjana Karanović from Serbia, and the Chinese-Japanese directing duo Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka.

The next stage involves the Co-Production Market team organizing over 1,500 one-on-one meetings during the Berlinale, enabling the selected projects’ producers and companies to meet with potential international co-producers, representatives of world sales companies, TV broadcasters, funding organizations, streaming platforms, film distributors and other financing partners from all over the world.

Ten new series projects for the pitch event Co-Pro Series, also curated by the Berlinale Co-Production Market, as well as ten literary adaptations for Books at Berlinale will be announced in the coming week.

Photo credit: Lydia Hesse