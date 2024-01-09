Lionsgate Launches New Unscripted Division

Following the close of the acquisition of eOne last month, Lionsgate is launching Lionsgate Alternative Television, a new unscripted division that combines its majority-owned Pilgrim Media Group with Blackfin, Renegade and Daisybeck Studios and the unscripted units from eOne.

Pilgrim’s CEO Craig Piligian will serve as managing director of the division. Pilgrim’s president and COO Gretchen Stockdale and chief current officer & GM Nicholas Caprio will join the management team, reporting to Piligian, alongside Renegade’s David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe, who will serve as senior executives.

“The launch of Lionsgate Alternative Television marks another key milestone in the expansion of our global television footprint,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman and CCO Kevin Beggs. “As a major force in the non-scripted programming world, Craig is the perfect executive to take our unscripted operations to the next level.”