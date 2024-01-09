Firecrest Returns to Court with New ‘Murder Trial’ Series

Firecrest Films has confirmed the third installment of its Murder Trial series with the commission of The Killing of Dr. Brenda Page for BBC Scotland and BBC Factual.

After the success of Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae and Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, Firecrest has been permitted access to shoot from inside the High Court Aberdeen during the trial for the murder of Dr. Brenda Page, one of Scotland’s longest running unresolved murder cases.

In July 1978, Dr. Brenda Page, a 32-year-old leading scientist at Aberdeen University, was brutally murdered in her flat. Over four decades later, her 80-year-old ex-husband Christopher ‘Kit’ Harrisson finally stands trial, accused of her killing.

The series is due to be released on TX on BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland and BBC Two later this month.