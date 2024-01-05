UKTV Orders More Hours of ‘Special Ops: Crime Squad UK’

Factual label Red Sauce, part of Zinc Media Group, has been commissioned by UKTV to make a further 14 hours of gritty series Special Ops: Crime Squad UK (14 x 60’).

The series follows the investigative work of a variety of specialist units within U.K. police forces created to crack the toughest of cases, from cyber heists, romance fraud and people trafficking to drug rings and murder.

Made by Red Sauce in London, the series reveals the workings of police operative units made up of the most driven and elite detectives. Filming with numerous task forces across the country, Special Ops: Crime Squad UK reveals the real, lived experience for the police officers involved, through exclusive interviews, archive, CCTV and body cam footage.

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK was commissioned for UKTV by Kirsty Hanson. It is executive produced by Tom Edwards for Red Sauce at Zinc Media and series produced by Nick Kenton for Red Sauce at Zinc Media.