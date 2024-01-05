Melvil Poupaud to Receive French Cinema Award

Actor Melvil Poupaud will receive the Unifrance French Cinema Award during a ceremony at the French Ministry of Culture in Paris on January 18, 2024.

Created in 2016 by Unifrance, the French Cinema Award pays tribute to an international film industry figure that has worked to promote French cinema around the world.

Poupaud was for several years the central character in a series of films by director Raoul Ruis. Poupaud then crossed paths with other prestigious filmmakers, starring notably in A Summer’s Tale, a film that opened the doors to international recognition.

He will soon be appearing in Christophe Honore’s new feature Pres des yeux, pres du coeur, as well as in the political miniseries Dans l’ombre, produced by France Televisions and based on the novel by former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe.