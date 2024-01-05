BAFTA Unveils Awards’ Longlists

BAFTA has unveiled this year’s longlists for 24 EE BAFTA Film Awards categories, and in the lead are Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon. The nominations for the Awards will be announced on January 18. The complete longlists are available here.

BAFTA has also announced that David Tennant will host this year’s Awards ceremony, to be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18, 2024. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

David Tennant’s extensive career in film, television and radio includes Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Omens, Broadchurch, and Doctor Who. His performances in theater include Much Ado About Nothing, Richard II, Hamlet, and currently Macbeth.