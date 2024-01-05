Apple, Disney Can’t Skip Votes on AI

Disney and Apple shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on proposals seeking transparency about the companies’ utilization of artificial intelligence.

As reported by Reuters, in notices dated January 3, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected requests by Apple and Disney to exclude from their upcoming annual shareholder meetings calls for reports on their use of AI as well as any ethical guidelines they’ve adopted for the technology.

The shareholder proposals for inquiries on AI usage were filed by labor union federation AFL-CIO, which includes WGA.

The media companies had asked for the proposals to be thrown out arguing that they related to “ordinary business operations.” The SEC disagreed and stated the AI proposals transcend “ordinary business matters.”