‘Mr Bean: The Animated Series’ Renewed for S4

Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (a Banijay Kids & Family company) has confirmed a fourth season of animated comedy Mr Bean: The Animated Series, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX.

Executive produced and voiced by Rowan Atkinson, season 4 will comprise 52 x 11’ episodes, bringing the total number of episodes across all series to 182.

The series will air on Cartoonito and HBO Max across EMEA, on Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels and streaming services across South East Asia and South Asia, and on ITVX Kids in the U.K. and Eire from 2025, which will mark the 35th anniversary of the first live-action episode.

The animation follows the antics of Mr Bean and Teddy, as they embark on a series of adventures, making plenty of mischief along the way.

Produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (part of Banijay Kids & Family), MD Tom Beattie is executive producer along with Rowan Atkinson. Dave Osborne will direct the series, Arnold Widdowson is producer and the head writers are Ciaran Murtagh and Andrew Barnett Jones.