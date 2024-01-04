Joel McHale to Host Saturn Awards

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films has announced that actor/comedian Joel McHale (Animal Control, Community) will return as host of the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, to be held on February 4, 2024 at the L.A. Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel.

The Saturns will once again be live-streamed on Electric Entertainment’s OTT app and FAST channel, ElectricNOW, and will include exclusive interviews from the red carpet, from the winner’s press walk, and from behind-the-scenes.

Presented and produced by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films in collaboration with ElectricNOW, the Saturn Awards have been honoring the best in genre entertainment since 1972.

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of former Saturn Awards host, Lance Reddick (Bosch, the John Wick franchise) and legendary filmmaker William Friedkin (Oscar winning director of The Exorcist, and The French Connection).

In addition to the annual award categories, the show will present Special Saturn Awards Honorees from past, present, and future winners. Christopher Nolan will receive The Visionary Award, presented by Emily Blunt.