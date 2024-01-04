‘AMC Movie Talk’ to Premiere S6

African Movie Channel is premiering season 6 of its flagship talk show, AMC Movie Talk, on January 10, 2024, on pay-TV channel African Movie Channel Series (AMC Series).

Since its debut in 2016, AMC Movie Talk has offered a captivating exploration of the Nollywood entertainment industry. Hosted by British Nigerian actress, model, TV and radio host, Simi Drey, this season will feature engaging discussions with A-list Nollywood celebrities and industry stakeholders, who are responsible for some of the biggest and innovative projects to come out of Nollywood, shedding light on their strategies for success.

This season’s debut episode features actor and director Daniel Etim Effiong, with subsequent episodes showcasing figures like Falz The Bahd Guy, Gabriel Afolayan, Timini Egbuson, Kayode Kasum, Stephanie Coker, and others.

AMC Movie Talk is an AMC Original Production produced in AMC’s studios in Lagos, Nigeria.