Universal is 2023 Highest Grossing Studio

For the first time since 2015, Disney is no longer the global box-office leader. Universal Pictures has overtaken it, ending 2023 with $4.9 billion at the global box office.

Universal Pictures released 24 features compared to 17 from Disney, which managed $4.8 billion at the global box office.

While Warner Bros’ Barbie went on to become the biggest film of the year in North America and globally, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the second highest-grossing film of the year in North America, and the second biggest animation release of all time at the global box office behind Disney’s Frozen 2.

Warner Bros ranked third with $3.84 billion globally, Sony Pictures fourth with $2.09 billion globally, followed by Paramount with $2.03 billion.