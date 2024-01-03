Indie Horror ‘Spaghetti’ on Tubi

Adam Gierasch’s indie release Spaghetti recently made its debut on Tubi. Starring Brittany Lucio and Newton Mayenge, the film has become a favorite on the streaming platform, drawing audiences in with its blend of dark story and engaging performances.

The plot follows nurse Lena Simon, played by Lucio, who believes she’s found love with businessman Scotty Sharpe, portrayed by Mayenge. When Lena suspects Scotty may be cheating, she takes shocking advice from her best friend, leading her down a path of voodoo rituals which opens the door to supernatural terror.

The film’s director, Gierasch, is known for his work on horror cult classics like The Toolbox Murders and The Mother of Tears.

Produced by Lyle Howry alongside partner Jason Rainwater, Spaghetti has been highlighted in over 35 film festivals, securing a recent accolade of Best Film at the Culver City Film Festival and a nomination at the Cannes International Film Festival; at least 18 more festival entries are planned for 2024.