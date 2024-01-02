The End of Digital Advertising Agencies

According to a report by research company Forrester, the future of digital advertising agencies is not too bright. Some agencies are now moving away from branding themselves as “digital,” and others, like PMG, are evolving into new types of companies.

For example, January Digital will now change its slogan from “The Digital Leadership Company” to “The Marketing Leadership Company.”

It is pointed out that “digital” made sense when there was a distinction with analogical, but it makes less sense now that all is digital.

Also, as major players — like Google — continue to automate, ad agencies will see their value diminishing. However, agencies that specialize will continue to do well, since what works on a platform such as Facebook (with an older group of users), doesn’t necessarily works on another (like TikTok, for instance).