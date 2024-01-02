That’s TV 2 Celebrates ‘Home and Away’

New Freeview TV channel That’s TV 2 — sister channel to That’s TV — launches tomorrow, January 3, 2024, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Home and Away’s debut in the U.K.

The seaside soap originally launched on ITV in 1989, one year after it debuted in Australia, and focused on the Fletcher family – Tom (Roger Oakley) and Pippa (Vanessa Downing) and their six foster children. Home and Away ran on ITV1 for 11 years before Channel 5 acquired the rights to broadcast in 2000.

That’s TV 2 is providing the opportunity for Freeview viewers to relive the first episodes of the soap not seen on terrestrial TV since it started. Other series making a comeback for the That’s TV 2 channel launch this week include Humans, the thriller about synthetic robots, which is a Channel 4’s top-rating drama; Baywatch, starring David Hasselhoff; and Australian drama Prisoner: Cell Block H, the forerunner to the modern Wentworth franchise.

That’s TV 2 will broadcast free-to-air across the U.K. from January 3 on Freeview channel 65, Sky channel 188 and Freesat channel 181.