Rosemann and Raab Launch New Prodco

Former ProSieben and Sat.1 channel chief Daniel Rosemann has partnered with producer Stefan Raab, formerly head of Banijay’s Brainpool, to launch new prodco Raab Entertainment.

Raab is the producer of shows such as Turmspringen and Blamieren Oder Kassieren for RTL.

Rosemann said about the launch of the new venture: “We want to start the new year with a great team and lots of ideas. Raab Entertainment produces moving image content for all broadcasters, platforms and customers; we are creative and hands-on. We develop concepts and ideas that are unique.”