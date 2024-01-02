Football is the Proper Way to Call Soccer

Here’s something unexpected from The New York Times. Unexpected since, lately, the Times has become unreadable, and because the news comes from their sports page, which was found so uninteresting by readers that has now been pushed to the end of the main section, instead of having its own section like in the past.

The headline of the December 24, 2023 story read: “The Football-vs.-Soccer Debate Isn’t About Language.” The article, written by Rory Smith, explained, “Nobody who calls it soccer can be taken seriously.”

Then it continued: “Anyone who uses that word automatically forfeits any claim to either legitimacy or authenticity. Real fans call it football. Using ‘soccer’ identifies you immediately as an interloper: at best a neophyte, at worst a fraud. Or, worse: An American.”