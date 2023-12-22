Lourdes Stephen to Host Turkish Drama Gala

Liliam Hernandez, CEO of Universal Cinergia Dubbing, has announced the highlights of the Turkish Drama Gala that will be held on January 22, 2024 at the Temple House in Miami Beach.

The event, part of the official program of Content Americas, will gather executives from Latin America, Turkey, Spain, the U.S. and U.S. Hispanic, including broadcasters, distributors, channels, content producers, writers, talent, and press. It will have the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in Miami, the Turkish Chamber of Commerce, and will be sponsored by Turkish Airlines, among others.

The Gala — a celebration of the Turkish audiovisual industry —will be hosted by journalist Lourdes Stephen, co-host of Telemundo’s newsmagazine Al Rojo Vivo, and will see the participation of Turkish composer and singer Murat Evgin.

Among the stars in attendance will be Baris Kilic (Forbidden Fruit, One Love), courtesy of Global Agency, and Yigit Kocak and Lizge Comert (For My Family), courtesy of ATV.

The event is sponsored by ATV, Calinos, Kanal D, Mistco, Turkish Airlines, Dint, and Film Dub Factory.