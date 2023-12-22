Herman Rush: 1929-2023

Former Hollywood studio executive Tony Friscia remembers Herman Rush, an industry leader who recently passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 94.

“I worked for Herman at Columbia Pictures Television (CPT) from 1985 – 1987. At that time Columbia Pictures was owned by the Coca-Cola company.

Herman and I spent several months working on acquiring all rights to the classic and Emmy winner “Barney Miller” TV series from producer Danny Arnold for $50 million. Arnold filed several lawsuits against CPT, alleging primarily an unfair sharing of the profits. Herman and I met with Arnold and his attorney at his office in L.A. to discuss the matter, and I presented my spreadsheet analysis of the TV series. To end the lawsuit Coca-Cola agreed to settle for $50 million.

We also worked together on acquiring the U.S. distribution rights to the Hardcastle and McCormick and Riptide TV series from Steven J. Cannell for $40 million, and on acquiring the U.S. distribution rights to the Punky Brewster TV series from NBC for $40 million.

Herman was as smart as a whip. His instincts in deal making were second to none. Plus, he was a fair and decent man.”