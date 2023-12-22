Berlinale to Bestow Honorary Golden Bear to Scorsese

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival will award U.S. director, producer and screenwriter Martin Scorsese the Honorary Golden Bear for his lifetime achievement in an award ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2024.

“For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model. His films have accompanied our history as spectators and human beings, his characters have lived and grown within us, his view of history and mankind has helped us to understand and question who we are and where we come from. Killers of the Flower Moon, his latest film, is one of his greatest achievements. As Scorsese himself so eloquently has said, the film is an ‘offering that acknowledges the extent of the terror the Osage community experienced, and one that might also give some kind of solace’. It is a great pleasure to welcome once more a good friend of the festival and offer him our most prestigious prize of honor,“ said the Berlinale director duo Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

The directorial works of Scorsese comprise more than 70 films. His best-known features include Taxi Driver (1975, Palme d’Or Cannes 1976), Raging Bull (1980, Berlinale Competition – Out of Competition 1981), After Hours (1985, Best Director at Cannes 1986), The Color of Money (1986), Goodfellas (1990), Cape Fear (1991, Berlinale Competition 1992), The Age of Innocence (1993), Casino (1995), Gangs of New York (2002, Berlinale Competition – Out of competition 2003 and Retrospective 2010), The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shine a Light (2008 Berlinale Opening Film), Shutter Island (2010, Berlinale Competition – Out of competition), Hugo (2011), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Silence (2016) and The Irishman (2019).

Photo credit: © Brigitte Lacombe