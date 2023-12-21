Fremantle To Rep ‘Zuckerberg’ Doc

Fremantle has acquired the international distribution rights for Sky Original Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse from Rogan Productions.

This feature documentary unveils Zuckerberg’s journey from Harvard student to visionary founder and CEO of Facebook (now Meta). Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse will premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW on January 11, 2024.

With interviews from key figures in his life and rare archive footage, the documentary delves into the events that shaped the Facebook founder’s life and career. It reveals the social network’s evolution from a small campus-wide platform to the influential global network that it is today, connecting people and shaping conversations, politics, and the overall global landscape.

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse is produced by Rogan Productions in association with Sky Studios. Fremantle is handling international distribution for the documentary.

Pictured: Mark Zuckerberg at a hearing © Pond5