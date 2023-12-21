Electric Acquires Four Archstone Films

L.A.-based Electric Entertainment has acquired four feature length films from Archstone Entertainment.

The films, headlined by Adam the First, starring Oakes Fegley and David Duchovny, also include Futra Days, starring Tania Raymonde, Brandon Sklenar, and Rosanna Arquette, The Cost, starring Jordan Fraser-Trumble, Damon Hunter and Kevin Dee, and The Group, starring Anwen Bull and Dylan Baldwin.

Dean Devlin of Electric Entertainment, commented on the deal, “These films have incredible star-power and universal storylines that are sure to captivate audiences throughout the U.S and Canada. We are pleased to have them join our library of exceptional independent cinema.”

Jack Sheehan of Archstone continued, “We look forward to this fruitful partnership with Electric Entertainment as they distribute these captivating films to a vast and diverse audience. We are thrilled that, through the exceptional talent and expertise of the Electric Entertainment team, these films will be brought to life across various entertainment mediums, ensuring their visibility and accessibility to a wide range of audiences.”

Electric acquired all distribution rights for North America.