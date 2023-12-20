SPI Signs Deal with Vodafone Ireland

SPI International has signed a new channel distribution deal with Vodafone Ireland to bring a full portfolio of channels to Vodafone customers.

The channels included in the deal are: FilmBox Arthouse, featuring world cinema classics from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini, among others; Turkish drama channel Dizi; documentary channel DocuBox; FashionBox, providing content on fashion trends and all things style; Fast&FunBox, dedicated to adrenaline sports; FightBox, broadcasting combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; Gametoon, dedicated to gaming content created by gaming and esports enthusiasts; FunBox UHD, offering visually-groundbreaking documentaries and lifestyle programming; and music channel 360 TuneBox.

‘’We are thrilled to provide an enhanced entertainment experience by delivering a diverse range of channels to our longstanding partner, Vodafone, spanning various territories including the latest addition, Ireland,’’ said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“We are very excited to introduce 9 high quality linear channels to our refreshed lineup and offer a wide variety of great entertainment content from SPI International in various genres such as movies, knowledge, music and sport. This is a great addition to our recently launched VodafoneTV Play which is the all-in-one smart entertainment hub and soundbar,” said Marton Lennert, head of Entertainment and Devices at Vodafone Ireland.