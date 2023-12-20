Gravitas Ventures Acquires Drama ‘Bardejov’

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to director Danny A. Abeckaser’s World War II drama, Bardejov.

Written by Shmuel Lynn and directed by Abeckaser, the film stars Robert Davi, Danny A. Abeckaser, Kyle Stefanski, Dean Miroshnikov, Darren Weiss Omer Hazan, and Emil A. Fish. The feature is executive produced by Yoav Gross and produced by Holocaust survivor Emil A. Fish, who was a seven-year-old boy in Bardejov when the events took place.

“I was honored to be asked to direct this film, which will hands down be the most important film I will ever direct. The story of Emil Fish and the Jews of Bardejov from 1942 warrants proper attention, to educate the world, those of all cultures, on just how horrific and unjust the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust was. This movie is meant to educate, and give accurate detail from the perspective of someone who lived through what actually happened. No sugar coating, just the truth, with elements of compassion and family integrated throughout,” commented Abeckaser.

“Gravitas is proud to be bringing the story of Bardejov to North American audiences this upcoming March. In this historically accurate retelling of the treatment of the Jews of the Slovak village of Bardejov during World War II, viewers will be able to have a glimpse into the atrocities that took place,” stated Bill Guentzler, Gravitas Ventures’ vice president of Acquisitions.

Gravitas Ventures will release the film with a theatrical run and on VoD in March 2024.