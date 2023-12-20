Global Screen Secures Pre-Sales for ‘Davos 1917’

Global Screen, a Telepool brand, has secured pre-sales for spy drama Davos 1917. The thriller series has been acquired by Italy’s Mediaset, Hungary’s MTV and Austria’s ORF.

The 6 x 45’ series debuted on SRF Switzerland on December 17, and is premiering today on ARD Germany.

Inspired by real events that occurred in the early days of the European secret services, Davos 1917 stars Dominique Devenport (Sisi), David Kross (The Reader), Jeanette Hain (Never Look Away), Max Herbrechter (Rauhnächte), Sunnyi Melles (Triangle of Sadness), and Stipe Erceg (Vienna Blood).

In 1917, while WWI is ravaging Europe, Switzerland seems like an oasis of peace. But behind the scenes of neutral Switzerland, the secret agents of the world powers are lurking in Davos, where a young woman searches for self-determination and does everything she can to win back her daughter taken away from her at birth.

Created in German and Swiss-German with English subtitles and dubbed in French and Italian, Davos 1917 is produced by Contrast Film, Letterbox Filmproduktion, Amalia Film, SRF and ARD Degeto.