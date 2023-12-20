Eccho Rights Acquires Turkish Drama ‘Kara’

Eccho Rights has acquired international distribution rights for the upcoming Turkish drama Kara (Arak), produced by Most Production and set to debut on December 21 on Show TV in Turkey.

The series tells the story of Kara, a young thief from the slums of Istanbul. In a quest for truth and revenge, Kara infiltrates the life of Zeynep, whose family he once robbed, leading to a tumultuous journey where love and vengeance collide.

Kara stars İlker Kaleli (The End, Lost City, Secrets, For My Son) and Öykü Karayel (Kuzey Güney, Black Money Love, Magnificent Century Kösem, Ethos).

Handan Özkubat, director of Turkish Drama at Eccho Rights, said: “We’re delighted to reveal the latest fascinating addition to our catalog, ‘Kara’, and to be partnering with Most Production once again. Kara portrays the journey of its characters through love’s highs and revenge’s lows, while facing the harsh truths and the relentless dilemmas of life, and navigating its many obstacles; by embodying the richness of Turkish storytelling at its finest. Everything from the storytelling, to the direction and the cast leads Kara to be an international hit, and we are happy to bring such a compelling story to the global stage.”