Canal+ Poland Boards Drama Series ‘Scar’

Canal+ Poland has boarded new drama series Scar (Cicatriz), an adaptation of the bestseller of the same name by Juan Gómez-Jurado.

The broadcaster joins the project while the series is filming in Serbia and Spain. The thriller series is co-produced by Spain’s Plano a Plano and Mexico’s Dopamine, with the collaboration of Asacha Media Group and Adrenalin, in association with RTVE, Prime Video in Spain, Telekom Srbija, and now Canal+ Poland.

The 8 x 50’ thriller features a cast headed by Serbian actress Milena Radulovic (Besa, Superdeep) and Spanish actor Juanlu González (Valeria, La Caza. Guadiana). Also joining the cast is Polish actor Maciej Stuhr (The Secret of the Village).

Małgorzata Seck, vice-president of Programming at CANAL+ Polska, said: “Participation in international co-productions is a great opportunity for us to cooperate with the greatest talents from around the world and take yet another step in developing CANAL+ Polska programming offer. The Scar project, starting from the plot, through an intriguing mix of southern and eastern climates, is an unusual and far from stereotypical look at Spain.”

The series, which began filming in November in Bilbao, will also shoot on location in Serbia. The directing team includes Miguel Ángel Vivas, Manuel Carballo and Alejandro Bazzano. The scriptwriters team is made up of Fernando Sancristóbal, Pablo Roa, Verónica Marza, Laura Belloso, Fran Carballal, Ramón Tarrés and Pablo Manchado. The executive producers are César Benítez, Emilio Amaré, Emilio A. Pina, Álvaro Benítez, Fernando Sancristóbal and Fidela Navarro.