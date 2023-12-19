MediaLane and All Right Media Ink Format Deals in Europe

MediaLane’s format Stars on Stage has been optioned by several countries with the first episode scheduled to air on RTL4 in The Netherlands in January 2024.

The format, repped by Dutch distributor All Right Media, has been picked up by Germany’s Tresor TV and optioned in Spain and Italy.

Stars on Stage follows eight celebrities competing to become a real musical theater star and perform well-known Broadway and West End hits, live on stage. Each week one of the celebrities is eliminated until the best three remain for the final.