Finalists for Content Americas Pitches Announced

Content Americas’ finalists for the 2024 CoPro Pitch and Hispanic Kids Programming Pitch have been announced.

Over 80 submissions where received for the CoPro Pitch and over 50 submissions for the Kids Pitch from producers across Latin America, Spain and Portugal.

The eight CoPro finalists and seven Kids finalists will pitch live at Content Americas on January 23 and 24. The winners will receive U.S.$20,000 worth of marketing across C21Media’s products to support development and pre-sales promotion of the show.

Finalists for the CoPro Pitch are: Hotel Sur, Mexico; Mystery of the Megafauna, Brazil; Two Nights in Lisbon, Portugal/U.K.; Delito, Spain; El Mal, Spain; Farruquito, a Flamenco Tragedy, Japan/U.S./Spain; Iron Woman, Brazil.

Finalists for the Kids Pitch are: The Boo Inn, Brazil; Tip Troop, Brazil; The Ballad of the Phoenix, Mexico; Norbert, Spain/Argentina; Superthings Rivals of Kaboom, Spain; Best Friends Forever … Stranded!, Spain/Ireland; Primeras, Chile/Spain.