David Oyelowo to Receive Trailblazer Award at NATPE Global

NATPE Global has announced that BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Selma, Nightingale) will receive The Hollywood Reporter’s Trailblazer Award for his contributions to storytelling as an actor, producer, director and writer, which will be presented during the event taking place January 16 to 18, 2024 at the InterContinental Miami.

The award, whose honorees have included Eva Longoria, Cris Abrego, Niecy Nash and America Ferrera, is given to artists and industry leaders whose work consistently pushes the boundaries of artistry, culture and how Hollywood conducts business, including but not limited to illuminating stories and characters that have been traditionally marginalized in Hollywood and the global entertainment marketplace.

Most recently, Oyelowo, along with his wife and producing partner Jessica Oyelowo, signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ via their Yoruba Saxon banner under which they will develop and produce both series and feature film projects. Oyelowo is also the co-founder of MANSA, the free streaming platform for curated global Black cultural content.