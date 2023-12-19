A+E EMEA Releases New True Crime Digital Originals

A+E Networks EMEA has released a slate of new digital originals for true crime fans.

Life Behind Bars, from ITN Productions, features David Navarro, who spent ten years in-and-out of prisons nationwide. Across the five episodes, David sits down to eat a prison meal with a guest who has either been in prison or has worked within the prison service. Exploring topics such as rehabilitation, overcrowding, conflict-resolution, and relationships, each episode covers visceral topics and brings back difficult memories for those involved.

True Crime Rewind is an A+E Networks EMEA in-house production featuring criminologist Dr. Honor Doro Townshend, former detective superintendent Julie Mackay, and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sohom Das. The panel of experts inspects some of the most compelling body cam, arrest, and interview footage from a number of serious crimes whilst revealing their techniques of behavioral analysis and forensic detection.

Ex-Con Carpenters, produced by Phoenix Television, is a five-part mini-series featuring a family of woodworkers who meet with reformed criminals to hear their story and help them create a meaningful piece of woodwork for someone special.

Trials By Social Media, produced by Content Kings, is a mid-form series with five episodes hosted by true crime YouTuber Mollie Westbrook. It presents cases where social media has not just been at the heart of the story but has driven it in extreme directions.

True Crime Rewind and Life Behind the Bars will be released on December 27, 2023, and January 22, 2024, respectively. Ex-Con Carpenters and Trials by Social Media will become available in early 2024.