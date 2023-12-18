Nolly Africa FAST Channel on Cineverse

London-based African Movie Channel has partnered with streaming platform Cineverse to launch its FAST Channel, Nolly Africa HD.

The FAST 24-hour premium Nollywood channel shows English language Nollywood movies, TV series, talk shows, reality productions and all things Nollywood. The line-up includes an array of exclusive movies from AMC’s original productions division, as well as Nollywood cinema blockbusters; all genres are represented: crime thrillers, drama, romance, epic, action, and comedy shows.

Yinka Mayungbo, African Movie Channel’s founding director, commented: “Arriving on Cineverse represents another big milestone in our quest for ubiquity of our premium FAST Nollywood channel. African Movie Channel remains committed to revolutionizing the entertainment landscape by delivering top tier Nollywood content beyond Africa. Nolly Africa HD is not only for Nollywood lovers, but also for ‘African culture fans’ with a love for Africa and things African.”

Nolly Africa HD is now available on Cineverse in the U.S. and Canada via its mobile app, on the streaming media platform Roku, and on various smart TVs including Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Vizio and Samsung.

Cineverse provides over 70,000 free ad-supported movies, shows, podcasts and live TV content.