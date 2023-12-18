Leonine Launches Animation Studios

Germany’s Leonine Holding has launched Leonine Animation Studios together with Toon2Tango’s Hans Ulrich Stoef and Jo Daris. The three partners will each contribute the shares they own in Toon2Tango to Leonine Animation Studios with effect from January 1, 2024 (Toon2Tango becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leonine Animation Studios).

Leonine Animation Studios is a growth and investment platform for the development, production and acquisition of new IPs with international scope as well as other selective M&A activities in the animation sector. Initial projects include the production of the animated feature film Santa.com, which will be released in German cinemas in 2025, the TV series spin-off of popular franchise Niko, the development of series Littlest Robot, and the preschool series Hey Fuzzy Yellow, which is currently in production.

The managing directors of the new animation division are Stoef, Daris, and Bernhard zu Castell, who, as chief distribution officer, is responsible for the distribution and licensing division of Leonine Holding.

Leonine Studios has been active in the field of children’s and family entertainment for many years and, as co-producer and distributor, has most recently brought The School of Magical Animals 1 + 2, Lassie – A New Adventure, The Ogglies – Welcome to Smelliville, Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible, Maya the Bee and Raven The Little Rascal to theaters.

Pictured: Hans Ulrich Stoef, Bernhard zu Castell, Jo Daris © LEONINE Studios