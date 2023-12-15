ZAG Partners with Institute Rafaël to Support Cancer Patients

ZAG Foundation, the charitable division of France and U.S.-based animation studio ZAG, is partnering with Dr. Alain Toledano’s Institute Rafaël to provide free non-medical cancer care to children.

These therapies aim to provide support and promote healing well-being beyond medical interventions alone. The first launch will be focused at the Paris headquarters in 2025, with plans for locations in several other countries over the next five years.

In partnership with ZAG, an entire floor of the Paris-based Institute Rafaël will be dedicated to the free non-medical care of children with cancer, including psychology and psychotherapy, as well as nutritional guidance and other therapies such as acupuncture and massage, and other programs that focus on enhancing quality of life and overall.

Additionally, the program will provide play therapy, art therapy, and musical therapy, providing children with themed activities and exclusive custom content.

Some of the activities will be based on ZAG’s original IP, including the Miraculous™, which at its core features storytelling that encourages children to believe in themselves and find their true power; Ghostforce™, a CG-animated cinematic adventure series in which three kids harness secret superpowers to fight the ghosts of New York; and Melody, an animated feature starring the voice talent of Katy Perry about the power of music and speaking your own voice.