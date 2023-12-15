FOX Orders ‘Murder in a Small Town’ for 2024-25

FOX has commissioned the psychological crime drama, Murder in a Small Town, from executive producer/head writer Ian Weir (Arctic Air, Edgemont) and Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment, for the 2024-25 season.

Based on the nine-book “Karl Alberg” series by L.R. Wright, and starring Rossif Sutherland (Reign, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty & the Beast), Murder in a Small Town will be produced in British Columbia, with Milan Cheylov (24, The Cleaning Lady) executive producing and directing multiple episodes of the program. FOX has acquired all U.S. rights of the series.

Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But Karl will need to call upon all his detective skills in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore.