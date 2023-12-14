‘The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy’ S2 Gets Green Light

Canada’s WildBrain Television has greenlit production on season two of the preschool series, The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy.

Created and produced by Lopii Productions for kids aged 3-6 and their families, the new season is scheduled to deliver in summer 2024. The series is produced with the financial participation of the Canadian Media Fund Pilot Program for Racialized Communities, as well as the Shaw Rocket Fund.

With their big, colorful wigs and dazzling fashion, dynamic drag duo Fay (JP Kane) and Fluffy (Kaleb Robertson) are on a mission to spread joy, be fabulous, and, of course, “read the house down”. In season two (26 x 11’) Fay and Fluffy continue to foster a love of reading and encourage kindness and empathy through songs, stories and silliness.

Seasons one and two of The Fabulous Show with Fay and Fluffy are distributed by Sinking Ship Entertainment.