SPI Unveils Christmas Smart Channel

SPI International has added FilmBox Christmas to its Smart Channel portfolio on FilmBox+. The new channel offers viewers an exclusive collection of heartwarming and festive movies.

“Our main goal is to provide a great entertainment experience to global audiences and a diverse offering to our business partners through a good selection of channels and digital services. Our proficiency in channel curation seamlessly extends to digital platforms like FilmBox+ for which we craft uniquely curated Smart Channels tailored to diverse preferences. We are excited to contribute to the festive cheer with the FilmBox Christmas Smart Channel,’’ commented Haymi Behar, CMO & CDO at SPI International.

FilmBox Christmas is available exclusively on the FilmBox+ platform. Highlights of the channel include Silent Night, Rocketman, My Dad’s Christmas Date, Two Night Stand, A Christmas Kiss, among others. The selection of movies varies based on the licensed territories.

In other SPI news, Play is expanding its TV package offer with more channels from Grupa Kino Polska, part of SPI International. Starting in January, the operator’s offer will include nine new channels, including five channels from the FilmBox package, the Kino TV film channel, as well as the documentary DocuBox HD, the FightBox HD sports channel and broadcast in 4K quality FunBox UHD.

All channels will be available to Play subscribers on a promotional basis within an open window from December 14, 2023 to January 9, 2024.