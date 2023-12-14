Hollywood Suite Starts Production on ‘A Year in Film’ S6

Canada’s Hollywood Suite is beginning production on the sixth season of their original documentary series A Year in Film. Premiering next spring, the next collection will look at some of the big screen highlights of 1968, 1972, 1981, 1996, and 2008.

Alongside in-house experts Alicia Fletcher, Cameron Maitland and Emily Gagne, some of Canada’s most influential industry professionals including film critic Radheyan Simonpillai (CTV’s Your Morning and CBC Radio) journalist and Designing the Movies host Nathalie Atkinson, and TIFF’s director of Programming Robyn Citizen will be on hand to discuss the significance of the selected films and their impact on film history. This is also the first time that the 1960s will feature in the series.

“We have another binge-able season ahead with films that will hit all the nostalgia buttons,” said Ryan Mains, head of Production for Hollywood Suite. “There is something for everyone, from critically revered award-winning titles to raunchy boundary-pushing ones. You won’t want to miss a single episode.”

Viewers can watch the first four seasons of A Year in Film during Hollywood Suite’s free preview (on until January 5 with select Canadian cable providers) or at any time at hollywoodsuite.ca/ayearinfilm .

New episodes of the accompanying A Year in Film podcast, hosted by Becky Shrimpton, are available every other Tuesday.