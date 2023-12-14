ATF Facilitates Deals for Over $240M

The 24th edition of Asia TV Forum & Market closed its doors on December 8, registering a congregation of 4,511 trade professionals, including 911 buyers from 55 countries and regions, reflecting the industry’s continued confidence in the annual Asian event. Based on the survey with buyers, ATF 2023 facilitated an estimated USD243.7 million in projected deals, an increase of 3 percent over 2022.

A total of 15 pavilions led by various content agencies from around the world were presented at the market, in addition to the presence of studios such as iQIYI, Linmon International, Mono Streaming, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Celebrities from around the region, including Filipino actor Arjo Atayde, Thai actor Ester Supreeleela, and China’s superstar talk show host Jin Xing, also made appearances to promote their latest content.

In line with ATF’s commitment to nurturing Asian talent and in collaboration with industry players and associations, the ATF x TTB Animation Pitch, ATF x Beach House Pictures Scripted Pitch, ATF x Beach House Pictures Unscripted (Documentary) Pitch, along with the second edition of ATF IP Accelerator Project Market named seven projects as winners.

ATF will return next year from December 3 to December 6 at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, to celebrate its silver jubilee. ATF is an event of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), hosted by Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).