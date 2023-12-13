Up the Ladder: ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN has appointed Rolando “Jun” Del Rosario, Jr. as the new COO of ABS-CBN’s global group effective January 1, 2024. He steps into the new role following the early retirement of current ABS-CBN Global COO Aldrin M. Cerrado.

Del Rosario’s new post will be concurrent to his role as the managing director of ABS-CBN International (North and Latin America).

As the new global group COO, Del Rosario will oversee all of ABS-CBN’s international subsidiaries and manage its global flagship brand, The Filipino Channel.

Del Rosario is bringing to his new post over 30 years of experience in the media industry. Starting as an entrepreneur who built his own cable company in the Philippines, Del Rosario joined ABS-CBN International in 2004 as product manager and became the director for the Cable and Satellite business in 2005. From 2010-2018, he became North America Regional head of Marketing, then concurrent Global head of Carriage and Country manager for Canada. Later in 2018, he became the managing director of North and Latin America, leading strategy executions, business operations and profitability for the region.