TVP Wraps Production on ‘The Bay of Spies’

Telewizja Polska has completed production on its new Second World War historical thriller series, The Bay of Spies (9 x 45’). The Polish-language series is due to debut on TVP on January 7, 2024.

Set in 1940s Gdynia, The Bay of Spies is directed by Michał Rogalski, winner of the Screenplay Award at the World Film Festival in Montreal for his film Summer Solstice. Based on true events, the story follows Franz Neumann, a young Nazi Abwehr officer, who discovers that his real father was Polish. Using this information to his advantage Franz becomes a spy for the Allies. His task is to obtain information about the activities of the German Navy, the ‘Kriegsmarine’, and report back to the allies. Using his charm and charisma, Franz manipulates the men he gets close to, makes women fall in love with him, and snakes his way into the German elite.

TVP commissioned the series from production company Akson Studio. The screenplay is co-written by Michał Godzic (Chasing Dreams, Wartime Girls) and Wojciech Lepianka (My Father’s Bike).

Aleksandra Kaźmieruk, head of Global Distribution at TVP, said, “As well as acting as a tribute to the architects and engineers who built the city of Gdynia before the war, commissioning the series is a key part of TVP’s mission-oriented programming strategy to push original content that is created by Polish talent for Polish audiences, as well as having an international appeal. This show has everything you need in a series – beautiful cinematography, music, costumes and unexpected plot twists against the background of a little-known but incredibly important part of Second World War History.”